Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins Announced For Next Week’s Raw

December 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Rey Mysterio will get his shot at revenge against Seth Rollins on next week’s episode of Raw. Seth Rollins laid out the challenge to Mysterio after attacking him on Monday’s episode, which prompted Mysterio to cut an impassioned promo in Spanish accepting.

Raw airs next Monday on USA Network. The show was already taped tonight; you can check out the spoilers if you so desire here.

