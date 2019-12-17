wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins Announced For Next Week’s Raw
December 17, 2019 | Posted by
– Rey Mysterio will get his shot at revenge against Seth Rollins on next week’s episode of Raw. Seth Rollins laid out the challenge to Mysterio after attacking him on Monday’s episode, which prompted Mysterio to cut an impassioned promo in Spanish accepting.
Raw airs next Monday on USA Network. The show was already taped tonight; you can check out the spoilers if you so desire here.
"I hereby challenge @reymysterio to a one-on-one match for his #USTitle NEXT WEEK here on #RAW."@WWERollins has laid it down… pic.twitter.com/jRwu5X504N
— WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2019
CHALLENGE ACCEPTED.@reymysterio and @WWERollins will do battle for the first time EVER next week on #RAW…for the #USTitle! pic.twitter.com/7KFiSuY00e
— WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2019
