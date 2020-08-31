Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins Previewed For Tonight’s RAW

WWE has previewed tonight’s episode of RAW, which will feature Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins. Rey and his son Dominik beat Rollins and Murphy last night at WWE Payback. No other matches have been announced at this time, but the show will likely focus on the fallout from Payback.

The Mysterios claimed a big win at WWE Payback, but the war with The Monday Night Messiah will rage on.

Rey Mysterio will face Seth Rollins on Monday Night Raw, as the rivalry once again ratchets up. After months of torment, Dominik & Rey Mysterio scored a satisfying win over Rollins & Murphy at WWE Payback. The father-son duo appeared headed for a win on last week’s Raw as well, until RETRIBUTION suddenly attacked, resulting in the match being ruled a no-contest.

Can Rey Mysterio exact the brutal justice that escaped him at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules? Or will The Architect orchestrate his latest sadistic act on the Mysterio family?

Tune in to Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on the USA Network for the latest chapter in the rivalry.