Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins Set For Next Week’s Raw

August 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rey Mysterio will get another one-on-one shot against Seth Rollins on next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Mysterio will face Rollins in a rematch (minus the Eye For an Eye gimmick) of their Horror Show at Extreme Rules bout which saw Rollins pick up the win.

The match will follow a tag team match pitting Rey and Dominik against Rollins and Murphy at WWE Payback. Raw airs Monday from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

