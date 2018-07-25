Rey Mysterio Wants to Close Out His Career With WWE

– Rey Mysterio spoke with Noelle Foley at San Diego Comic-Con and discussed a possible WWE return, plus more. Ringside Collectibles sent along the following video to 411 of Mysterio being interviewed by Foley.

Asked about a WWE return was possible, Mysterio said, “It is in my agenda. I would definitely like to close out my career with WWE. With that being said, I don’t have much left on my watch. So I’m thinking anywhere from three to five years and I can really see a possible return to WWE without a doubt.”

Since his appearance at the Royal Rumble in January, Mysterio has been reported to be in talks with WWE about a return. The most recent report noted that they are at the point of discussing what commitments to other companies he has.