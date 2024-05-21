– During a recent edition of the JAXXON Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio discussed his classic feud with the late Eddie Guerrero in WCW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rey Mysterio on his feud with Guerrero in WCW: “The run I had with Eddie. Eddie and I, was probably one of the hottest [tag teams] in my point of view as far as the love from the fans… The connection I had with Eddie was genuine so the fans saw through that and were able to put two and two together and say, ‘This is a real team right here.'”

On their Halloween Havoc match putting him on the map: “We started off as rivals first, and then, eventually, we became partners, and I’m talking WCW, 1997 was probably the match that I believe put me on the map against Eddie Guerrero which was mask versus Cruiserweight Title Halloween Havoc 1997 at the MGM in Vegas.”