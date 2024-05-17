Rey Mysterio Reveals When He’ll Know It’s Time To Retire

Rey Mysterio recently discussed the point that he’ll know it is time to hang up the boots. Mysterio remains an integral part of WWE, most recently competing in the King of the Ring tournament, and he spoke with Rampage Jackson on the Jaxxon podcast where he talked about the fact that he still gets the jitters when he goes out to compete in the ring.

“Every night,” Mysterio said (per Fightful). “Even when it’s non-televised, I still get that jittering feeling like, ‘S**t; I don’t want to f**k up. I want to make sure everything comes out right.'”

He added, “I always tell myself, the day I no longer feel that, that’s the time to tap out.”

Mysterio is part of the Raw roster with the rest of the LWO.