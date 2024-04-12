Rey Mysterio On Where He ‘Went Wrong’ With Dominik Mysterio

Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik can’t seem to see eye to eye in WWE, and Rey recently speculated on where he went wrong with Dom. The two have been at odds since Dom joined The Judgment Day in 2022 at Clash in the Castle, and Ray has battled his son at the last two WrestleManias. He spoke with the Those Wrestling Girls podcast and was asked where he went wrong with his son.

“I want to say that I did everything right,” Rey began (per Fightful). He joked, “I want to put the blame on my wife. My wife was the one that, you know, I traveled for so long, way too many days a week that my wife was mom and dad.”

Rey continued, “But no, being serious, My wife did an incredible job with both of my kids. The thing that I did the most was come home for one or two days a week and spoil them and I think that’s where I did wrong.”