Rey Mysterio Wins US Title at Money in the Bank, Attacked by Samoa Joe (Pics, Video)

– Samoa Joe ended up getting busted open during his United States Championship defense against Rey Mysterio at Money in the Bank, and walked away without his title. But you know what, at least he walked away. Mysterio pinned Joe in controversial fashion to win the championship in a fairly short match. Joe got busted open during the match, apparently during a senton spot where his nose got broken. Pics and video from the bout are below.

After the match, Mysterio’s son Dominick came out to celebrate with his son, but as they started heading up the ramp Joe attacked and dragged Mysterio to the ring. He beat Mysterio down, staring at Dominick before eventually leaving.

This marks Mysterio’s first run with the WWE United States Championship, and ends Joe’s reign at 75 days. Joe won the title on the March 5th episode of Smackdown from R-Truth.