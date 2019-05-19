wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio Wins US Title at Money in the Bank, Attacked by Samoa Joe (Pics, Video)
– Samoa Joe ended up getting busted open during his United States Championship defense against Rey Mysterio at Money in the Bank, and walked away without his title. But you know what, at least he walked away. Mysterio pinned Joe in controversial fashion to win the championship in a fairly short match. Joe got busted open during the match, apparently during a senton spot where his nose got broken. Pics and video from the bout are below.
After the match, Mysterio’s son Dominick came out to celebrate with his son, but as they started heading up the ramp Joe attacked and dragged Mysterio to the ring. He beat Mysterio down, staring at Dominick before eventually leaving.
This marks Mysterio’s first run with the WWE United States Championship, and ends Joe’s reign at 75 days. Joe won the title on the March 5th episode of Smackdown from R-Truth.
We are UNDERWAY for the #USTitle as @SamoaJoe defends against @reymysterio at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/dk6p5YEl74
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 19, 2019
THAT'S IT! @reymysterio can't even believe it, but he is the NEW #USChampion at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/z2mMNY3krI
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2019
For the very FIRST TIME, @reymysterio is #USChampion…
WELCOME TO THE GRAND SLAM CLUB! #MITB pic.twitter.com/JDmRO45z9Z
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 19, 2019
.@reymysterio is bringing the FIGHT to @SamoaJoe as he looks to take home the #USTitle at #MITB! pic.twitter.com/GqytZMysK6
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2019
Did you really think @SamoaJoe was going to take this well?#MITB @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/uVwbYJksZQ
— WWE (@WWE) May 19, 2019
In front of Dominick?! How COULD you, @SamoaJoe?! #MITB pic.twitter.com/8R4ZArp5hP
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 19, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Mike Kanellis Discusses How Triple H Gave Him the Opportunity to Join 205 Live After He ‘Flatlined’
- Vince Russo Details The Pitch He Made to Vince McMahon in 2002 For A Second WCW Invasion Angle
- Dasha Fuentes On What WWE Said When They Released Her, Considering An In-Ring Return
- Jim Ross Recalls WWE Creative Considering Prosthetic Penis For Terri Runnels As Marlena