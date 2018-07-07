Various News: Rey Mysterio Working Show During All In Weekend, Bray Wyatt Returns To Action, Jerry Lawler Wrestling Tonight

– Rey Mysterio has been booked for Warrior Wrestling’s “War of Attrition Match” which happens during All In weekend. It features Mysterio, Pentagon, Fenix, Brian Cage, Jeff Cobb, Sammy Guevera, Rich Swann and Austin Aries. The match features three stages, with the first two stages of tag team matches that leads to a one on one match. The winner will become the first ever Warrior Wrestling Champion.

It. Is. Official. The War of Attrition match will headline Warrior Wrestling 2 on Sunday, September 2nd! See the whole video explanation of the match and get your tickets NOW at https://t.co/bb2K9Ms32C pic.twitter.com/5efT8t0esJ — Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) July 6, 2018

– Bray Wyatt returned to action during last night’s live event in Philadelphia. Alicia Fox was also back in action, replacing the injured Ruby Riott.

– Jerry Lawler will work tonight’s Northeast Wrestling event against King Brian. You can find more details here.