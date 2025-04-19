Michael Cole Says Rey Mysterio WrestleMania 41 Match Is ‘In Flux’

Michael Cole confirmed during the Countdown to WrestleMania 41 Saturday show today that Rey Mysterio did suffer an injury on WWE Smackdown last night, adding that Mysterio’s match against El Grande Americano is now “in flux” and a “game time decision” as a result.

Video of Mysterio being helped to the back after the match surfaced online and can be viewed below. Mysterio teamed with Rey Fenix & Dragon Lee to defeat American Made (Chad Gable, Julius Creed, & Brutus Creed).