Rey Mysterio Weighs In On WWE’s Acquisition Of AAA, Giving Advice To Younger Talent

Rey Mysterio recently commented on WWE’s acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA and more. As noted, WWE announced the acquisition of the Mexican wrestling company over WrestleMania weekend and held WWE X AAA: Worlds Collide last month. Mysterio spoke with La Platica for an interview released late last week in which he spoke about the acquisition and more. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On WWE buying AAA: “We [WWE] just closed up this weekend with the purchase of the first company that gave me the opportunity to wrestle on national television, AAA, which is based out of Mexico City. WWE just picked that company up and is going to take Lucha Libre to a whole different level. At the age of 17, I took off and kicked my career off at AAA in Mexico City. And now, 34 years later, WWE purchased AAA. Lucha Libre is now officially stamped and on the map.”

On giving advice to younger talent: “We try to help out each other as much as we can, especially from one Mexicano to another. If I can give any advice or guidance or I open up the door and say if you ever have any questions or you need help with something, let me know. Back then, that probably wouldn’t happen. So we just got to be open-minded.”