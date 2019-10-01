Rey Mysterio’s Title Shot Delayed After Brock Lesnar Attack on Raw (Pics, Video)

– Rey Mysterio will get his Universal Championship match, but it won’t be tonight thanks to Brock Lesnar’s attack. As seen in the opening segment, Lesnar attacked Mysterio and his son Dominick and the two were sent to the hospital, with Charly Caruso saying that the two will not be returning to the arena tonight.

During a promo backstage, Seth Rollins promised that Mysterio will get his title shot when he’s able to compete. Instead, Rollins will defend tonight against Rusev. You can see some pics and video from the opening segment below: