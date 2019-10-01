wrestling / News
Rey Mysterio’s Title Shot Delayed After Brock Lesnar Attack on Raw (Pics, Video)
– Rey Mysterio will get his Universal Championship match, but it won’t be tonight thanks to Brock Lesnar’s attack. As seen in the opening segment, Lesnar attacked Mysterio and his son Dominick and the two were sent to the hospital, with Charly Caruso saying that the two will not be returning to the arena tonight.
During a promo backstage, Seth Rollins promised that Mysterio will get his title shot when he’s able to compete. Instead, Rollins will defend tonight against Rusev. You can see some pics and video from the opening segment below:
The #MasterOfThe619 @reymysterio is here to kick off #RAW! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0L7m6umvPR
— WWE (@WWEIndia) October 1, 2019
Please leave NOW, @reymysterio.#RAW @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/zZl84T5rJY
— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2019
The #F5 count is already at 3️⃣.#RAW @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/uaWswU58hE
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 1, 2019
The #F5 count is already at 3️⃣.#RAW @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/uaWswU58hE
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 1, 2019
NO. THAT'S @reymysterio's SON @35_dominik.#RAW @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/4ROAn8lytv
— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2019
.@BrockLesnar is MAULING @35_dominik and @reymysterio on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/l5pQcPwH0w
— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2019
#TheBeast @BrockLesnar is brutally DECIMATING @reymysterio and his son @35_Dominik!#RAW @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/AJR0jvOnwI
— WWE (@WWEIndia) October 1, 2019
This is flat-out unsettling. #RAW pic.twitter.com/p3OpWcFw6v
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 1, 2019
The scary thing is: He could be your NEXT #WWEChampion.
Are you watching, @TrueKofi? 👀 #RAW pic.twitter.com/6h28cTurN4
— WWE (@WWE) October 1, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Triple H On AEW: ‘I Hope They Bring The Best Product They Can For Fans’
- Eric Bischoff on Why WCW Never Ran a UK-Only PPV Show Similar to WWE
- Matt Hardy Explains the Inspiration For His ‘You Don’t Understand’ Videos, Wants to Bring Back Elements of Matt Version 1
- Booker T Claims He Knows ‘Nothing’ About FOX Sports Bringing in CM Punk, Says Punk Would be Welcomed Back