Rey Mysterio’s WrestleMania Plans Possibly Revealed

According to Giancarlo Aulino and Barnburner’s No Holds Barred podcast (via Ringside news), it appears that Rey Mysterio’s WrestleMania plans will revolve around the WWE US Title…

“I spoke to a few sources as well and right now Rey Mysterio is being penciled in for a United States title match but they’re still working on who is going to go into WrestleMania with the title. Three names being discussed: Shinsuke Nakamura holding it until then to face Rey Mysterio. Samoa Joe is another one or Andrade Cien Almas — can you imagine Rey Mysterio vs Andrade Cien Almas, two Mexicans for the United States Title? I’m hearing too that two of the three names of whoever doesn’t walk into WrestleMania with the United States Title, they will be in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal. So there’s going to be plenty of star power in that match.”