Rezar Reportedly Cleared Before Authors of Pain’s WWE Release

A new report states that Authors of Pain member Rezar was cleared to return before WWE released the team. The Wrestling Observer reports that Rezar had been cleared to return from the bicep tear that he suffered in March and underwent surgery to fix.

As reported, WWE announced the release of the Akam and Rezar on Friday. The Observer notes that the AOP were not intended to be brought back as part of Seth Rollins’ group, which was the role they played before they went off TV due to the injury.