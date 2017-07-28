Rhaka Khan Denies Rumors That She Was Offered Hush Money After Kurt Angle Incident

As we previously reported, Rhaka Khan recently spoke out on a domestic abuse incident involving Kurt Angle from 2009. Wrestlezone reports that some websites have claimed that Khan, real name Trenesha Biggers, was offered hush money in order to keep the incident quiet. She has now denied those claims. She said she wasn’t looking for hush money and wasn’t trying to extort Angle. She wanted Angle to get help.

She said: “[Websites] are FALSELY reporting that I accepted “hush money.” That is 100% wrong. I was NEVER paid ANYTHING. I had a full time high paying salary job at a University while I was in TV, and about 50K in my savings. TNA was my [extra money].“