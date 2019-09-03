Rhaka Khan Listed As Most Wanted Fugitive In El Paso

– Former TNA/IMPACT Knockout Rhaka Khan, real name Trenesha Biggers, is one of El Paso’s most wanted fugitives for the week of Aug. 25, 2019.

She is listed under the names of Trenesha Sims, aka Trenesha Biggers or Trenesha Williams and has been charged with interference with child custody.

Crime Stoppers urges anyone with information to call 915-566-8477 and that they can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

Khan last wrestled in 2011 for Lucha Libre USA. While in TNA/IMPACT she and Roxxi Laveaux were both suspended for 60 days for getting into a backstage altercation after Laveaux confronted Khan for working too stiff.

She was also part of the 2005 WWE Diva Search.