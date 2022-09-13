Rhaka Khan Gets New Attorney For Criminal Trial

Rhaka Khan has new representation for her trial on charges of aggravated kidnapping facilitate and more. PWInsider reports that according to court records, the Impact Wrestling alumna (real name Trenesha Daniyall Biggers) has been appointed a new attorney to defend her in the trial. As reported back in August, her previous attorney had filed a motion asking to withdraw from the case.

The trial has been postponed multiple times and is currently set for November. According to Texas law, interference with child custody is when someone “takes or retains a child when that person knows that the taking or detention of the child violates a judgment or order.” It’s a felony and punishable by up to two years in prison.

Khan, aka Trenesha Daniyall Biggers, was indicted in August 2019. After no-showing two court appearances and having her bail revoked; she was officially arraigned in December of that year.