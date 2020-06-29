Rhaka Khan Standing Trial In August On Multiple Charges Including Kidnapping

Back in September, Rhaka Khan was a wanted fugitive in Texas on charges of interference of child custody and aggravated kidnapping facilitate. She was since arrested and court records reveal that she will go on trial on August 7 at 8 AM in the 409th District Court in El Paso, Texas. She is being represented by a public defender. She was previously indicted in August of last year, but failed to appear in court on two separate occasions which led to her bail being revoked. She was arraigned in December. The trial was set to happen in April but is now in August. Khan is also set to have a status conference on August 13 at El Paso County Court, on a charge of interfering in public duties related to a 2017 charge. Another charge of interfering in public duties was filed in November of last year by the County Clerk but it’s unknown what the status of that charge is.

In Texas, interference with child custody is when a person “takes or retains a child when that person knows that the taking or retention of the child violates a judgment or order.” It is a state felony punishable by up to two years in prison.

Meanwhile, aggravated kidnapping facilitate, “involves knowingly or intentionally abducting another individual with the intent to hold the victim for reward or ransom, Use the victim as a hostage or shield, Inflict bodily injury on the victim, Sexually abuse or violate the victim, Facilitate the commission of a felony or facilitate the flight after the commission or attempt to commit a felony, Interfere with the performance of any political or governmental function and/or terrorize the victim or a third party.”

Aggravated kidnapping can either be a first or second degree felony. If it’s a first, it is punishable by up to $10,000 in fines and five years to life in prison. It’s unknown which charge it is at this time.