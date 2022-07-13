Rhaka Khan Standing Trial Later This Month, Status Conference Tomorrow

WWE and TNA alumna Rhaka Khan is still set stand trial later this month on charges she’s been facing for a few years. PWInsider reports that Khan, aka Trenesha Daniyall Biggers, will go to trial on July 22nd on charges of charges of interference with child custody and “aggravated kidnapping facilitate” in El Paso, Texas.

A status conference is set to take place tomorrow on the case, for which Biggers was indicted in August of 2019. She no-showed two court appearances and had her bail revoked; she was officially arraigned in December of that year. The case has been delayed eight times due to the pandemic.

According to Texas law, interference with child custody is when someone “takes or retains a child when that person knows that the taking or detention of the child violates a judgment or order.” It’s a felony and punishable by up to two years in prison.