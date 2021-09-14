Rhaka Khan’s Trial Possibly Delayed Again

Impact alumna Rhaka Khan’s trial on charges of interference with child custody looks likely to be delayed again. PWInsider reports that Khan, real name Trenesha Biggers, is set for a motion hearing regarding the trial on charges of interference with child custody and aggravated kidnapping to facilitate.

The trial is still currently listed as starting on September 24th, but the hearing means it is likely that the trial will be pushed out again. The trial was originally set to begin in 2020 but has been pushed back several times due to the pandemic.

Biggers was indicted in August of 2019 and was put on a most wanted fugitives list for El Paso after failing to appear in court. She was arraigned in December of that year. Interference with child custody is taking or keeping a child when you know that doing so violates a court order or judgement and is a state jail felony, punishable by up to two years in prison.