Rhaka Khan’s Trial Pushed Back Yet Again

Former Impact star Rhaka Khan’s trial in El Paso, Texas has been pushed back yet again. PWInsider reports that according to court records, the trial for Trenesha Biggers (Khan’s real name) on charges of interference with child custody and “aggravated kidnapping facilitate” has been pushed back a 10th time and will now commence on December 5th. The trial had been scheduled to begin on November 14th, which was the latest date after a slew of delays due to the backlog of court cases caused by the pandemic.

There’s no word on whether that’s also the reason for the latest delay, though Khan did also get a new attorney late last month after her previous attorney asked to be removed from the case.

According to Texas law, interference with child custody is when someone “takes or retains a child when that person knows that the taking or detention of the child violates a judgment or order.” It’s a felony and punishable by up to two years in prison. She was indicted in August 2019. After no-showing two court appearances and having her bail revoked; she was officially arraigned in December of that year.