Rhea Ripley Hits 300 Days As WWE Women’s World Champion

Rhea Ripley has hit a milestone in her reign as the WWE Women’s World Champion, as she’s reached 300 days since winning it at Wrestlemania 39. This is the second-longest reign in the history of this specific belt, which used to be the Smackdown women’s title, behind Bayley’s 380-day reign.

In terms of overall women’s champions, Ripley is behind names like Becky Lynch (373 days as WWE Women’s Champion) and Bianca Belair (420 days). If you include the original Women’s and Divas titles, she’d be behind several reigns of The Fabulous Moolah (whose longest is 3,841 days and may never be topped), Alundra Blayze (342 days), Trish Stratus (441 days) and others.

Ripley has successfully defended the title against all comers, including Zelina Vega, Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Ivy Nile, Nia Jax and more.