Rhea Ripley Admits She Has To Try Not To Mark Out Around Triple H

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet, Rhea Ripley spoke about having the support of Triple H during her NXT run and how she has to try not to mark out around him. Here are highlights:

On the crowd celebrating with her after her NXT Women’s title win: “Just amazing. It’s funny, when everyone hopped in the ring and they picked me up, I’m not used to getting picked up. So I was sorta terrified. I was like, ‘please don’t drop me. I will cry. Don’t drop me.’ I’m not good with heights as it is, so being picked up is just not a normal feeling for me. Being in there and having everyone around me jumping while I’m on their shoulders, it felt like I was in a mosh pit. Which is like my home. Where I know I belong. Growing up being in the mosh pit, seeing the band up on stage, I was always so amazed by everything and everything was so cool to me. I always wanted to be in their spot, but I’m not musically gifted like them, so my spot is wrestling.

To be able to get that same feeling in wrestling and to become the NXT Women’s Champion, and to have everyone out there with me to make it feel like a mosh pit, I felt right at home. It was amazing. I actually got up on the corner at one point and I looked back and I saw one of the fans that always comes to all of our shows, Kyle (Florida Wrestling Fan), he was there. I feel very comfortable around him because I see him all the time, he’s a familiar face, and I look back and I saw him and he’s like, ‘CROWD SURF!’ And I was like, ‘that’s a good idea!’ Not thinking that there’s like kids and stuff in the ring. But it felt like I was crowd surfing, it was just absolutely amazing. I was in my element, man.”

On the support of Triple H: “It’s so strange. To start watching wrestling because of Triple H, and then get into wrestling because of Triple H, now have him as my boss – someone that believes in me and believes in my skill – it’s incredible. I try not to mark out around him, cause there is still that fan inside of me that is like, ‘this is so cool.’ And I’m like, ‘he’s my boss, I have to act normal.’ I can’t help but have a massive cheesy smile around him. He’s the reason that I am where I am for so many different reasons. He’s the reason I started wrestling, he’s the reason I work for NXT, he’s the reason that I am in the spot that I am in. And, man, it’s just incredible to see where I’ve come from and see what I’ve done along the lines and know that he’s been there throughout everything believing in me. And always getting me through it, telling me that I am worth it, and telling me that I can do it, and that I’m amazing at what I do. It’s really cool coming from someone like him.”

On who she wants to defend against: “I really didn’t get to face Dakota Kai, to be honest. I didn’t really get to get my revenge on her yet. So I wouldn’t mind going against her and giving her what she deserves. I let Mia have her shot at her. I want my shot at her now. Other than that, anyone is capable of coming after me. I’m ready for absolutely everyone. Whoever wants to. If it has to be Mia, if it has to be Bianca, if it has to be Io, if it has to be Candice. Anyone.”