Rhea Ripley ‘Adopts’ A Fan, Buddy Matthews Comments

During her appearance at WWE World this weekend, a fan presented Rhea Ripley with adoption papers so she could become his Mami. She signed them, so congratulations to Ripley on her new son. She gave him a hug after signing the papers.

Meanwhile, Ripley’s husband Buddy Matthews chimed in on becoming a dad. He wrote: “He’s old enough that if he breaks the law it falls on him and not us! – now we have a son to look after us when we are old.”