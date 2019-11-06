wrestling / News

Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler Reveal Teammates For WarGames

November 6, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT TakeOver: WarGames

On today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, both Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler revealed their teammates for the upcoming women’s WarGames match in NXT. Ripley’s team will include Tegan Nox and Candice LeRae, while Baszler’s team features Io Shirai and Bianca Belair. Neither women revealed their final teammate on the show.

