Rhea Ripley on Another Member Possibly Joining The Judgment Day

– During a recent episode of Battleground Podcast, Rhea Ripley discussed another wrestler potentially joining The Judgment Day. She stated the following (via Fightful):

Rhea Ripley on someone new joining The Judgment Day: “So, we’re always looking at individuals that might make the cut. They obviously have to prove themselves to us and they have to want the same things that we want. Also, understand that no one is in charge. That we’re all here in a close knit unit where we’re all supporting each other and wanting what’s best for everyone in the group and just wanting to take over WWE as a whole.”

On trying to get AJ Styles and Liv Morgan to join: “So we’re always looking at the people that are coming up from NXT. We’ve looked at all the SmackDown Superstars, all the Raw Superstars. We tried with AJ before but he was stubborn. We tried with Liv before but she was stubborn. We’ve been looking at a few people, I don’t want to give anything away but we’ll see if they make the cut.”