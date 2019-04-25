wrestling / News

Rhea Ripley Apologizes For Using Homophobic Slur On Live Stream

April 25, 2019
Io Shirai Rhea Ripley Mae Young Classic 102418 NXT

Rhea Ripley was recently on a live stream where users paid $15 to be insulted in Spanish or Australian slang. Ripley didn’t even use slang, going right for a homophobic slur which drew some backlash from the people watching. It didn’t take long before she went to social media to apologize for her actions. She wrote:

