Rhea Ripley Apologizes For Using Homophobic Slur On Live Stream
April 25, 2019 | Posted by
Rhea Ripley was recently on a live stream where users paid $15 to be insulted in Spanish or Australian slang. Ripley didn’t even use slang, going right for a homophobic slur which drew some backlash from the people watching. It didn’t take long before she went to social media to apologize for her actions. She wrote:
❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/A9eHvfjLZz
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) April 25, 2019
This is what Rh*a said pic.twitter.com/4fbHDcvalf
— hey guys its nick hole (@FVITHBREAKER) April 25, 2019
