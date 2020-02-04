wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Appears on Raw, Confronts Charlotte Flair (Pics, Video)
The build to a possible Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley match is on, as Ripley appeared on tonight’s Raw and confronted Flair. You can see pics and video below of Ripley coming out as Flair discussed who she would potentially challenge at WrestleMania following her Royal Rumble win. Ripley said that Flair hasn’t beaten her, but she has beaten Flair, and then held up the NXT Championship in Flair’s face. Flair walked away without announcing a decision.
Flair vs. Ripley for the NXT Championship has been reported to be Flair’s WrestleMania 36 match, but it has yet to be confirmed.
It's decision time for @MsCharlotteWWE. #RAW pic.twitter.com/t7LOBdoLdh
— WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2020
.@MsCharlotteWWE's #WrestleMania opponent will be _______. #RAW https://t.co/he2vp8Nmwr
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 4, 2020
"If you're gonna challenge for any title at #WrestleMania, well…"@RheaRipley_WWE rules. #RAW pic.twitter.com/GNCaAzfuji
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 4, 2020
.@RheaRipley_WWE arrives on #RAW to call out #TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QENjAEKGRs
— WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2020
Is that a YES or NO, @MsCharlotteWWE?! #RAW pic.twitter.com/ND7Im18JIb
— WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2020
