Rhea Ripley And Asuka Contact Signing Set For Next Week’s Raw
Rhea Ripley and Asuka will sign the contract for their WrestleMania match on next week’s Raw. WWE announced tonight during Smackdown that the contract signing segment will take place on Monday’s show.
Ripley will challenge Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship on the second night of WrestleMania 37 on April 11th from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The show will air live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.
