WWE News: Rhea Ripley & Asuka Implode In Tag Team Match on Raw, Braun Strowman Beats Elias & Jaxson Ryker

– Rhea Ripley and Asuka’s attempt to co-exist before WrestleMania was all for naughty, as they came to blows during their tag team match on Raw. Tonight’s show saw the two take on Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, only to lose after they began to fight. You can see a clip from the match below:

– Braun Strowman defeated Elias and Jaxson Ryker in a handicap match on tonight’s show, and you can see a clip of that bout below: