wrestling / News
WWE News: Rhea Ripley & Asuka Implode In Tag Team Match on Raw, Braun Strowman Beats Elias & Jaxson Ryker
April 5, 2021 | Posted by
– Rhea Ripley and Asuka’s attempt to co-exist before WrestleMania was all for naughty, as they came to blows during their tag team match on Raw. Tonight’s show saw the two take on Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, only to lose after they began to fight. You can see a clip from the match below:
– Braun Strowman defeated Elias and Jaxson Ryker in a handicap match on tonight’s show, and you can see a clip of that bout below:
More Trending Stories
- Will Ospreay Calls Out CM Punk and Drew McIntyre During First Press Conference As IWGP World Champion
- Bruce Prichard On Roddy Piper Wanting To Wrestle OJ Simpson At WrestleMania 12, Piper’s Backlot Brawl Match With Goldust
- Backstage Update on Chris Jericho Appearing on Broken Skull Sessions, AEW Contract Length
- Seth Rollins Comments on Graphic Showing ‘Engaged to Becky Lynch’ as ‘Top Accomplishment’