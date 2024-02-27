wrestling / News

Rhea Ripley, Asuka Share Pics From Australia

February 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Elimination Chamber Perth - Rhea Ripley wins Image Credit: WWE, TNT Sports

Rhea Ripley and Asuka shared pics from WWE’s trip to Australia over the weekend for Elimination Chamber. WWE held this year’s Chamber PPV in Perth, and Ripley and Asuka both posted photos to Twitter from the trip Down Under.

Ripley posted a photo with Australian tag team Parea (Gabriel Aeros and Eli Theseus), writing:

“My Boys.
My Brothers.
My Family.
The MF Parea!

Gabriel Aeros & Eli Theseus, watch out for these two!”

Meanwhile, Asuka shared a photo of herself, Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane doing a zip-line.

