Rhea Ripley, Asuka Share Pics From Australia

Rhea Ripley and Asuka shared pics from WWE’s trip to Australia over the weekend for Elimination Chamber. WWE held this year’s Chamber PPV in Perth, and Ripley and Asuka both posted photos to Twitter from the trip Down Under.

Ripley posted a photo with Australian tag team Parea (Gabriel Aeros and Eli Theseus), writing:

“My Boys.

My Brothers.

My Family.

The MF Parea! Gabriel Aeros & Eli Theseus, watch out for these two!”

Meanwhile, Asuka shared a photo of herself, Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane doing a zip-line.

