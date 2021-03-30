WWE News: Rhea Ripley and Asuka Sign WrestleMania Contract, AJ Styles vs. Xavier Woods Clip

– Rhea Ripley and Asuka signed their WrestleMania contract, but soon after they found themselves as tag partners for next week. On tonight’s Raw, the two signed their contract and started brawling before Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler came out and challenged them to a match on next week’s episode. Ripley accepted for the two, as you can see below:

– WWE also posted the clip from AJ Styles’ match with Xavier Woods, which saw Woods win by DQ after Omos got involved: