Rhea Ripley Discusses Her Reaction To Defeating Asuka For RAW Women’s Title At WrestleMania 37

Rhea Ripley got her WrestleMania moment on Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, defeating Asuka to capture the RAW Women’s Championship. After the match, Ripley did an interview with Sarah Schreiber, where she discussed her excitement for capturing the title.

“Definitely a dream for me tonight,” Ripley said. “Since being a little kid I’ve always wanted to be a part of WrestleMania and I finally got my WrestleMania Moment in front of a crowd. It was super cool stepping out there and not only seeing the crowd and hearing their reactions, but seeing these guys out there with me. I loved every second of it. I was really trying to soak it all in and trying not to cry, to be honest.”

Ripley also mentioned that she knows there are some people who don’t think she deserves the championship, but that she’s the champion nonetheless.

“It’s absolutely insane to say the least,” she said. “I still can’t get over that my first night on RAW I challenged Asuka, the RAW Women’s Champion, to a championship match at WrestleMania, but at the end of the day, Asuka knows exactly who I am. So, there could be people out there that disagree and don’t think that I deserve it, but I’m the one standing here with the RAW Women’s Championship. Asuka knew that I was going to be a challenge, and I know Asuka loves a challenge. So, I was there to pretty much challenge her for it.”

