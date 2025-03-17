Rhea Ripley Attacks Bianca Belair & IYO SKY During WWE Raw Contract Signing, Signs Contract As Well

Rhea Ripley wants in on the WWE Women’s World Title match at WrestleMania 41, taking out Bianca Belair & IYO SKY and trying to add her name to their match contract on Raw. Monday night’s episode in Brussels featured the contract signing between Belair and SKY, with both signing the contract for their match at April’s big PPV.

After the contract was signed, Ripley came out and went back and forth on the mic with the two. She nailed Belair with a headbutt that put her on the contract table, then powerbombed SKY onto Belair. She then grabbed the contract and wrote her name onto it, signing it.

After the segment, Ripley gave the contract back to Adam Pearce backstage and demanded to be put in the match. Ripley was then attacked by Belair, with SKY joining in as well for a three-way brawl.