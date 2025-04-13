Rhea Ripley Attends UFC 314

UFC 314 happened tonight and Rhea Ripley was one of the many people attending the show. The former WWE Women’s World champion was shown on camera sitting in the crowd. The show happened in Miami. Ripley is the latest WWE talent to attend a UFC event in recent weeks, along with Drew McIntyre and Stephanie Vaquer.

Ripley was there to supportAlexander Volkanovski in the main event against Diego Lopes. She met him backstage and was given a gift box with a jersey, hoodie, and more.

Also tonight, fighter Mitch Raposo came out to Cody Rhodes’ theme song.

UFC gifts Rhea Ripley a gift box at #UFC314!! pic.twitter.com/Cthi6jJIko — BODYSLAM.NET | WWE & AEW Wrestling News (@BodyslamNet) April 13, 2025