Rhea Ripley Reacts to Bayley’s Win at WWE Royal Rumble

In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Fightful), Rhea Ripley reacted to Bayley winning this year’s women’s Royal Rumble, giving her a title shot at Wrestlemania. She can choose either Ripley or IYO SKY, but has said on TV several times she was going after Ripley.

Ripley said: “Watching the whole thing, everyone did so exceptionally well, and I’m proud of our division. We really showed everyone exactly what we’ve got, and I’m very proud of them. Then Bayley taking the dub, I mean, I love Bayley. I think she’s great. I’ve danced with her in the ring a couple times, and we’ve teamed together with WarGames and all that. I want to say that she has love for me too, and she wouldn’t choose me for WrestleMania and just throw away her ticket to WrestleMania like that. If I were her, I would keep my eyes on the people around her. Because it’s good to keep your friends close, but keep your enemies closer.”