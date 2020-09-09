wrestling / News
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Beats Mercedes Martinez in Steel Cage, Robert Stone Drops Martinez, Josiah Williams Returns
– Rhea Ripley was successful in getting revenge against Mercedes Martinez inside a steel cage in tonight’s NXT main event. On tonight’s show, Ripley defeated Martinez and you can see a clip from the match below:
– After the match, Robert Stone announced an emergency press conference in which he anounced that Martinez and his brand had parted ways. He said that no one, not even himself, was bigger than the brand and that Martinez wanted to take the brand in a different direction. He added that he can now sign some more big-name TV talent:
EXCLUSIVE: Following the events of #NXTSuperTuesday II, @RobertStoneWWE announces new changes to The #RobertStoneBrand. #WWENXT @WWE_Aliyah pic.twitter.com/w1Fm0jhKms
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 9, 2020
– Josiah Williams made his return to NXT tonight after being part of the mass releases back in mid-April:
God always has a plan! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/cAme2Hc0b9
— Josiah Williams (@JDeanWilliams) September 9, 2020
