Rhea Ripley Praises Bianca Belair, Wants To See Dominik Mysterio Rise To the Top

Rhea Ripley recently opened up on her admiration for Bianca Belair and her hopes to see Dominik Mysterio continue his WWE rise. The WWE Women’s World Champion appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, and you can see some highlights below (courtesy of Fightful)”

On her Mt. Rushmore of the WWE women’s roster: “I have to put Mami on it. I have to. Then, I’d probably go Bianca. I love Bianca. Probably Becky [Becky Lynch]. Right now, we have beef, but I’d go with Becky and my archnemesis Charlotte.”

On Belair: “There’s a lot [she excels at]. Everyone is working extremely hard and in different parts of the business. Bianca is always one I look at because she not only rocks out every single week to TV and does what she needs to do and absolutely knocks it out of the park, but she does everything behind the scenes, too. She’s going to all the media events. She does all the interviews. She’s a very fantastic businesswoman. She is the perfect person for it. She’s so well-spoken and polite and smart. I wish could articulate things the way she does. I’m not too good with the words.”

On Dominik Mysterio rising up the card in WWE: “I want to see it. He’s been working so hard for so long. People don’t understand how much he actually does for the company. He’s on every single show pretty much all the time. He’s always traveling, always grinding. Always having matches. He’s the person in the company that gets the most heat. Every time he goes out there, he can’t speak at all. He can cut a promo, which is so impressive because, one, it’s terrifying. Two, he never gets the chance to practice because people boo him out of the building. He had that match with Gunther, he didn’t win, but it was a fantastic match. He was resilient the whole time, he overcame so much. That made people look at him and focus on him in a different way, a different light, where he can play with the top guys in the company.”