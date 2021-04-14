Rhea Ripley & Bianca Belair Appear on NXT, Celebrate With Raquel Gonzalez (Pics)

Raquel Gonzalez got a couple co-celebrants on this week’s NXT, as new champions Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair showed up to share in the victory vibes. Tonight’s show saw Gonzalez celebrating her win with Dakota Kai and telling the newly-arrived Franky Monet to back off when Rhea Ripley came down to the ring. Ripley proceeded to celebrate with Gonzalez, only to have Bianca Belair join them. You can see some pics from the segment below, as well as a photo shared by Triple H of the three champions.

Belair, Ripley, and Gonzalez all won their titles — the Raw, Smackdown, and NXT Women’s Titles, respectively — during WrestleMania weekend. Gonzalez defeated Io Shirai at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver while Belair beat Sasha Banks on the first night of WrestleMania 37. Ripley won her title by defeatng Asuka on WrestleMania’s second night.