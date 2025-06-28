Rhea Ripley Says She Has Bruised Ribs After WWE Night of Champions

As previously reported, Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Rodriguez in a street fight at WWE Night of Champions earlier today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ripley won the match with a a Riptide off the top rope, while standing on a table. During an appearnace for the Night of Champions post-show, she revealed that she is dealing with bruised ribs after the match.

Ripley was interviewed after the street fight and was holding her ribs. She noted that they were bruised after Rodriguez got hit with a kendo stick. However, she noted that she didn’t feel as though it was a severe injury.

Jackie Redmond asked about her goals moving forward and Ripley noted that she’s “just getting started.”