Rhea Ripley & Buddy Matthews Get Married

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews have tied the knot, getting married earlier this week. Ripley posted to her Instagram account on Wednesday to note that she and Matthews got married on Sunday, writing:

“Till death. 23.06.24”

The two got engaged in August of last year. Ripley has been off WWE TV since April due to an injury, while Matthews suffered a storyline knee injury on AEW Collision on the 15th of June.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple!