Rhea Ripley & Buddy Matthews Train Together In New Video (Clip)
April 22, 2022
Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews took their friendship to the gym, working out together in a new video. A video posted to Matthews’ Instagram account shows the WWE and AEW stars weight-lifting together in the gym, as you can see below.
Ripley and Matthews are close friends, with the latter often appearing on Ripley’s Twitch streams.
