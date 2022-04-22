wrestling / News

Rhea Ripley & Buddy Matthews Train Together In New Video (Clip)

April 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Raw Talk Rhea Ripley Image Credit: WWE

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews took their friendship to the gym, working out together in a new video. A video posted to Matthews’ Instagram account shows the WWE and AEW stars weight-lifting together in the gym, as you can see below.

Ripley and Matthews are close friends, with the latter often appearing on Ripley’s Twitch streams.

