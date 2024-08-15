Rhea Ripley Says She Can’t Fully Hate Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley may have the Judgment Day in her sights, but she says she can’t completely hate Dominik Mysterio. Ripley and Damian Priest are out for revenge against the group after they turned on the two at WWE SummerSlam and reformed with Liv Morgan replacing Ripley, and Ripley was asked if she actually hates Dirty Dom during an Instagram Live.

“That’s a tough question,” Ripley said (per Fightful). “I don’t think I fully hate him, obviously he’s really pissed me off. I don’t think that I could ever properly hate him just because legit, going to work the past couple of years has been so easy and so pleasurable, it’s been amazing. Watching him grow into the man that he became, he’s not really that man right now anymore, but he became a man and he was doing well for himself, he had that anger and heat behind him every time that he would go out there and he’d actually stand a chance against people.”

He continued, “Now, it’s a little bit different but I can’t say I actually hate him. I’m still proud of him, which sucks. I don’t think I’m ever not going to be proud of him unless he keeps going on this decline that he’s on. Like I said, the past couple of years, we’ve experienced too much together. We’ve been able to do way more than just go to war. We’ve got to Australia together, we’ve done all of these things, we’ve done ghost tours together. We’ve traveled together. I don’t think I can actually hate him. He’s just really fucked me up and broken my heart. Now, I’m going to break every single limb in his body. Seems fair.”

Ripley and Priest are still allied despite no longer being in Judgment Day, with their ire turned to their former allies.