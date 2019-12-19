wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Celebrates Title Win With Fans After NXT Goes Off the Air, Post-Show Comments (Video)
– As previously reported, Rhea Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler on last night’s NXT to win the NXT women’s title in the main event. The show ended with a big mosh-pit celebration in the ring with Ripley. WWE released a video showing more footage of what happened after last night’s USA Network broadcast went off the air.
After the broadcast tuned out, Ripley went into the crowd to celebrate with the fans at Full Sail University. You can check out that footage below.
Additionally, WWE released a post-show interview with Rhea Ripley talking about the victory, which is available below. Ripley stated, “To be honest, there’s actually no way to explain exactly how I’m feeling. The best way I can probably explain it is that I’m ecstatic. I got to go out there, do what I love, and man, making history once again. That’s what I do. I make history.”
Also, Ripley wrote on her Twitter account after her title victory, “Nightmares become reality!!!! #WWENXT. This is now my @WWENXT!!! #WWENXT”
AND NEW!!! #WWENXT 👹 https://t.co/ymk75RtOZ8
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) December 19, 2019
Nightmares become reality!!!! 👹#WWENXT https://t.co/xFXKL2A0zZ
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) December 19, 2019
This is now my @WWENXT!!! 👹#WWENXT https://t.co/QcwIw4NXh6
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) December 19, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Vince Russo Says Vince McMahon Didn’t Want Steve Austin To Speak, Didn’t Get the Austin 3:16 Promo
- Tito Santana Says Bobby Heenan and Jesse Ventura’s Racial Commentary Helped His Career, Discusses How Wrestling Has Evolved Today
- Eric Bischoff Thinks AEW Should Be Worried About Their Viewership Decline
- Jim Cornette Discusses If Vince McMahon Is As Touchy & Ready to Snap As Former WWE Creative Team Members Have Described Him As