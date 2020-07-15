wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Changes Her Look, Hair’s Now Completely Blonde (Pic)
July 15, 2020 | Posted by
In a post to Instagram, Rhea Ripley shared a photo of herself with her boyfriend and fellow wrestler, Demetri ‘Action’ Jackson. In it, she showed off her new hairstyle, which is now completely blonde. Fellow wrestlers Chelsea Green, Nia Jax, Lince Dorado and others gave their support for the couple in the comments.
