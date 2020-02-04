wrestling / News
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Surprised Charlotte Is Coming to NXT, Lacey Evans On Military Makeover
– In an interview after RAW last night, Rhea Ripley talked about how she is surprised that Charlotte Flair will be leaving her comfort zone and appearing on NXT this Wednesday to respond to her challenge.
“To be quite honest, I’m very surprised. I’m surprised because the Queen is stepping out of her comfort zone. In her own little castle that she has here built for herself. She’s stepping out there and coming in to my domain, so all I have to say for Charlotte is, see you in NXT.”
– Lacey Evans is set for the February 14th season premiere episode of Military Makeover on Lifetime. Evans, along with host Montel Williams, will renovate the home of Debbi Hixon, the wife of late US Navy veteran Chris Hixon. Hixon died on February 14th, 2018 when he sacrificed his life while working as the Athletic Director at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and tried to save the lives of students by disarming an active shooter.
