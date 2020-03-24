wrestling / News

WWE News: Rhea Ripley Tweets Warning to Charlotte Flair, Smackdown Promo Featuring Wyatt Firefly Fun House, Next Day Of Doc

March 24, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Charlotte Flair Rhea Ripley NXT Takeover: Portland

– Rhea Ripley tweeted a warning to Charlotte Flair today as their WrestleMania 36 match nears:

“There is a reason why history is set in the past. Stepping into the ring at #WrestleMania36 will be the present… So you better start living in it!
Also…
Remember what happened last time you underestimated me?!… 👹”

– Here’s a promo for this Friday’s Smackdown on FOX featuring Bray Wyatt and the Firefly Fun House, along with The New Day vs. The Usos for a WrestleMania 36 Smackdown Tag Team Titles show against John Morrison and The Miz. Also announced for Smackdown: Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Drew Gulak with Daniel Bryan getting a WrestleMania 36 Intercontinental Title Shot against Sami Zayn if Gulak wins.

– The next WWE Network Day Of documentary will look at the 2020 WWE Elimination Chamber and premiere on-demand on Friday at 10AM ET.

