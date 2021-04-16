Rhea Ripley Discusses Creative Plans For Charlotte Flair Feud After WrestleMania 36, Joining WWE Main Roster

Rhea Ripley was recent interviewed by talkSPORT, and she discussed a variety of topics, including her expectations for her feud with Charlotte Flair last year, potentially feuding with Flair and Asuka moving forward, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Rhea Ripley on her expectations for a Charlotte Flair feud after WrestleMania 36: “I didn’t really know what the whole plan was for the rest of the year, but I thought it would last a lot longer than it did. I thought I’d be, in my mind, having matches with Charlotte for the majority of the year then possibly going to RAW or SmackDown and continuing things there. But, it didn’t happen and I’m still really thankful I got that extra time in NXT because I got to do so much cool stuff. Like I got to wrestle one of my best friends, Raquel Gonzalez, and have epic matches. I’m still really thankful I got to stay and do my work there, but I definitely thought it was going to lead somewhere different.”

On Charlotte’s return and a potential feud with her and Asuka for the RAW Women’s title: “Yeah, it’s wild! You just got to trust the process because even if you don’t know what’s going on, they always do. It’s wild to think we’re back to where I was a year ago and I’m back into something with Charlotte Flair. And it’s cool to have Asuka there too. I think that’s going to be magic.”

On when she found out about her WWE main roster call-up: “I actually found out really early that I was going to going to RAW or SmackDown. I found out before War Games actually. So it was a while before and I sort of had that in my mind. I just went with everything. Because you know how you get told things and it never happens or things change, so I knew but I also didn’t know in a way. But after the Royal Rumble I was at RAW every week from then on, but before that I was always at NXT. So I knew at least I’m there, I just didn’t know when my journey would actually start.”