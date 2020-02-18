Rhea Ripley Says Charlotte Flair Had Contract Handed To Her Because of Her Last Name, Charlotte Responds

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair got into it today on Twitter following Flair’s RAW promo last night.

Ripley first took to Twitter to respond to Flair’s RAW promo, saying that unlike Flair, she didn’t have her WWE contract handed to her because of her last night:

“I didn’t scratch, claw, and fall down as many times as you did to gain respect?! ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!

I’ve made my name from absolutely nothing.

I didn’t get my WWE contract handed to me on a golden platter because of my last name!”

Flair then responded with: “Sweetie, that’s your problem. You’re delusional enough to believe that you’ve “made your name”.”

Prompting Ripley to respond with:

“So… What you’re saying is that a no named so and so went toe to toe with yourself and Sasha Banks, pinned the self proclaimed “Queen” of WWE for a victory, and then went on to win the women’s Survivor Series match.

Says a lot about you then…”

Flair replied with:

““Stood toe to toe” looks an awful lot like rolling up a crucifix from behind while the grownups were wrestling.

But yeah, sure. Congrats on that…”

Ripley replied with how she nearly quit many times

“I’ve nearly lost my job because a handful of people didn’t believe in me.

I’ve been pulled out of class each and every day for months to be yelled at and told that I’m not doing well enough.

I’ve sat in offices just to be told that I’m failing and “bringing others down with me”.”

“I’ve nearly quit on multiple occasions… But then I remind myself, that I am not a quitter!…

I have worked 7 and a half years to be where I am now and I refuse to stand down to anyone.”

“Being humble isn’t the problem, I am humble, but I also know how dam good I am and what respect I and

@WWENXT

deserve!

Come #WrestleMania36 I have no problem reminding you of where you came from. 👹”

