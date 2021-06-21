wrestling / News
Rhea Ripley Uses Charlotte Flair’s Playbook to Retain Title at WWE Hell in a Cell (Pics, Video)
Rhea Ripley is still the Raw Women’s Champion after WWE Hell in a Cell by virtue of using her opponent’s tactics to retain. Charlotte Flair defeated Ripley by disqualification after Ripley used the announcer’s desk top as a weapon to intentionally get DQ’d.
Ripley’s title reign now stands at 70 days, having won the title from Asuka at WrestleMania 37. Our live, ongoing coverage of WWE Hell in a Cell is here.
There can only be one at the TOP of #WWERaw's Women's division, and we're about to find out exactly who it will be.#TheNightmare @RheaRipley_WWE defends against #TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE NEXT!
Stream #HIAC on @peacockTV ▶️ https://t.co/bxrJZeU4gL pic.twitter.com/JaznchO6ep
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 21, 2021
Her blood type is gold. 🗣 @WWEGraves@MsCharlotteWWE looks for championship No. 1️⃣4️⃣ RIGHT NOW LIVE at #HIAC! pic.twitter.com/ZU2Z90wGuA
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2021
BRUTALITY ARRIVES AT #HIAC.
Can @RheaRipley_WWE hold onto her #WWERaw #WomensTitle tonight?! pic.twitter.com/el6SklJWWn
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2021
Dirtiest p̶l̶a̶y̶e̶r̶ daughter in the game.#HIAC @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/k2f6lGWLXf
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 21, 2021
NIGHTMARE vs. QUEEN. Who ya got?#HIAC @RheaRipley_WWE @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/pGwAI0kRSl
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2021
NAILED IT.#HIAC @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/T8ROjLqj9G
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 21, 2021
It's a back-and-forth battle as @RheaRipley_WWE and @MsCharlotteWWE battle for the #WWERaw Women's Title at WWE #HIAC! pic.twitter.com/BEdvb8zqe9
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2021
LOOK OUT.@RheaRIpley_WWE is risking it ALL to hold onto that #WWERaw #WomensTitle! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/xOlBMGcY6j
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2021
A resourceful move by @RheaRipley_WWE as she gets disqualified to RETAIN her #WWERaw #WomensTitle! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/qwaRdO2Zzd
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2021
Let's do it again real soon.#HIAC @RheaRipley_WWE @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/qlMEs9zJG9
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 21, 2021
