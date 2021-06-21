Rhea Ripley Uses Charlotte Flair’s Playbook to Retain Title at WWE Hell in a Cell (Pics, Video)

Rhea Ripley is still the Raw Women’s Champion after WWE Hell in a Cell by virtue of using her opponent’s tactics to retain. Charlotte Flair defeated Ripley by disqualification after Ripley used the announcer’s desk top as a weapon to intentionally get DQ’d.

Ripley’s title reign now stands at 70 days, having won the title from Asuka at WrestleMania 37. Our live, ongoing coverage of WWE Hell in a Cell is here.